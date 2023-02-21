Erode bypoll: EC deploys flying squads

Chennai: With only five days left for the Erode East by-election, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to clinch a prestigious victory with both the AIADMK-led front and the DMK-led group fighting a tough battle on the ground.

There are widespread complaints of gifts, including silver anklets, pressure cookers, silk sarees, and cash being distributed by both fronts, the Election Commission has deployed three flying squads in the constituency to curb this.

Sources in the AIADMK said that the DMK and Congress have been indulging in widespread corrupt practices to woo the electorate and supplying Rs 500 and silk sarees to voters. If the voters are refusing the silk sarees, an additional Rs 1,000 is given. Chicken biryani is an added bonus being distributed by the DMK and Congress combine, AIADMK alleges.

Not to be left behind, the DMK sources pointed out the AIADMK cadres were distributing silver anklets and pressure cookers. A senior leader of the DMK, said, “The local leaders of the AIADMK are behind this distribution of gifts to the voters. Tokens for these gifts are distributed and on showing these tokens, silver anklets and pressure cookers are distributed to the voters from godowns.”

The Election Commission has received several complaints of political parties trying to woo voters by providing them with gifts. The Election Commission has constituted three flying squads to crack down on the distribution of gifts and to curb the menace of winning elections by bribing voters.