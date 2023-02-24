India abstains from UN resolution on Ukraine war

Geneva: India has again abstained on a resolution calling for Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine that was adopted by more than two-thirds of the votes in the UN General Assembly in a snub to Moscow.

The vote on the resolution sponsored by Ukraine and more than 65 co-sponsors took place on Thursday, the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion, while simultaneously a roundtable sponsored by India’s mission to explore the concept of “Gandhian Trusteeship” for world peace was taking place next door.

Explaining India’s abstention, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, who rushed to the General Assembly chamber from that meeting, said that “we will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out”.