Pat Cummins to miss third Test

Mumbai: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins will be missing the third Test against India beginning in Indore from March 1 as he will not be returning soon from Australia.

Cummins, who was replaced as world No. 1 Test bowler by James Anderson earlier this week, flew back to Australia after his side lost the second Test in Delhi by six wickets due to his mother’s illness.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith will take over the captaincy reins from Cummins at least for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cummins flew home to Sydney, explaining in a statement that his mother ‘is ill and in palliative care’.