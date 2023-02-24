Taking collective call on CWC polls: Cong prez Kharge

New Delhi: As the Congress’ steering committee started discussions on whether to hold elections for the party’s working committee or not, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the members to freely express themselves and take a collective call on the crucial decision.

The steering committee which replaced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session here and approved the agenda for the three-day conclave, sources said.

Former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have skipped the meeting and are likely to arrive later in the day. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also not present at the Steering Committee meet. In his inaugural address, Kharge, on the CWC elections said, ”As Congress president I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively.Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone”.