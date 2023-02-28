Give me CBI, will arrest Modi, Adani within 2 hrs: Sanjay Singh

AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, who was released from detention along with fellow party leaders on Monday, said the BJP was trying to sully the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming further that he would have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and bullionaire industrialist Gautam Adani “arrested within two hours” if the ED and the CBI were with him. Singh, along with other AAP leaders, were detained on Sunday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office, in support of Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, after being questioned for hours. Speaking to ANI after his release, Singh alleged that the BJP was attempting to “defame” Delhi CM, claiming that all attempts to bring a bad name to Kejriwal and his party will fail. “There will soon be an end to PM Modi’s dictatorship. He arrested the most popular Education minister (Manish Sisodia) of the country. He is trying to defame Arvind Kejriwal but such acts won’t affect his image. It was a cowardly act by the Centre to have Sisodia arrested by the agencies,” the AAP MP said. “Give me ED and CBI, I will arrest Modi, Amit Shah and Adani within two hours. You can do anything when you have the power to misuse probe agencies,” Singh added.