Over 84 pc polling in Nagaland assembly polls, 76.66 pc in Meghalaya

Meghalaya recorded a voting percentage of over 76 per cent and Nagaland saw a voter turnout of over 84 per cent in the polling for assembly elections in the two northeastern states on Monday. According to the latest data from Election Commission, Meghalaya recorded 76.66 per cent polling while it was 84.66 per cent in Nagaland. Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 63.91 per cent till 3 pm in 59 assembly constituencies for which polling was held. The polling started at 7 am and ended at 4 pm. The voting percentage picked up momentum as the day progressed. It was 44.73 per cent till 1 pm, 26.70 per cent till 11 am and 12.06 per cent till 9 am. Polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies are in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state’s former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh.