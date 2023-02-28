‘Many Sisodias’ behind bars in India, terror of ED, CBI prevails: Gehlot

A day after the CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said ”many Sisodias” have been arrested in the country but people don’t get to know about them. There is ”terror” of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax department in the country, while the judiciary and Election Commission are under pressure, he claimed. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. A special court in Delhi on Monday sent him to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam. ”Many Manish Sisodias have been arrested in the country,” Gehlot told reporters in Sikar in response to a question. People don’t find out about them. They found out about Sisodia’s arrest because he is a deputy chief minister, he said. ”There are many such instances where journalists, writers and litterateurs have been put behind bars. The general public will have to think about what is happening in the country,” he said.