SC directs to provide Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad.

The entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to respondent Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, the court said.

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah passed these directions on Monday.

The court said it found that the Security Cover provided to the respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different High Courts.