AIADMK row: HC issues notice to EPS

The Madras High Court on Friday issued a notice to AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on the civil suit filed by AIADMK expelled leader PH Manoj Pandian of the O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction. Pandian approached the Madras High Court with a civil suit, challenging the party’s July 11, 2022, General Council (GC) resolutions. In his petition, Pandian sought cancellation of resolutions that expelled former Chief Minister OPS along with his supporters and appointed EPS as interim general secretary in the July 11 GC meeting held last year. Pandian sought interim relief while contending that joint coordinator (EPS) alone doesn’t have the authority to expel any member from the party, according to the party bylaws which is why the resolution stands invalid. After hearing his arguments, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court wondered how he passed an ex parte order against resolutions passed in AIADMK July 11 General Council without respondents’ reply. The Judge subsequently ordered notices to EPS and adjourned the case to March 17.