IIA’s mega meet in city

The Institute of Internal Auditors India (IIA ), a National body of Internal Auditors jointly with its Madras chapter organised this 2 day mega meet in Chennai. A press release said that the national event consisted of 12 technical sessions, 2 panel discussions, a fireside chat, a gamified session and talk by a management guru. The Conference was inaugurated and the presidential address was delivered by Uma Prakash, president, IIA India. The welcome address was given by Ravi Veeraraghavan, resident, IIA Madras Chapter. Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Strategic Advisor to Government of India on Economic Affairs, Romal Shetty (president, Deloitte), and CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra, immediate past president, ICAI delivered speeches, the release added.