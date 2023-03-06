Stalin speaks with Bihar CM over attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu

Amid reports of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and updated him about the situation. He affirmed that people involved in such attacks are “acting against India’s integrity.” Talking about several videos doing rounds on social media in which migrant workers especially from Bihar are attacked, Stalin said apart from the accused, strict action will also be taken against those who deliberately spread rumors, post fake videos and pictures on social media and try to spread fear and panic in the state.