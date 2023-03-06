AR Rahman’s son Ameen escapes ‘major accident’

Music composer and singer AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen escaped a freak accident three days ago which still traumatises him. Ameen in a social media post shared that the accident occurred in the set where music was being played. In the post, Ameen said that chandeliers, lights and other objects fell from the top while he was performing. He posted that he was unharmed and perfectly all right, but traumatised by the incident. He thanked God for keeping him safe. Ameen wrote: “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, my family, well wishers and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today.