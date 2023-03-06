Urination incident in American Airlines flight; Police register case

An inebriated Indian student aboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat and soiled a male co-passenger on Saturday, with Delhi Police registering a case based on a complaint from the airline. The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline seems to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action, a senior official at the aviation regulator told PTI. The incident happened on flight AA292, which landed at the Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday. When contacted, American Airlines in a statement on Sunday said the flight was ”met by local enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer” but did not provide specific details about the incident. Delhi airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla on Sunday said a complaint of urination on a co-passenger has been received from American Airlines against one person, who is a student in the US. The accused is a resident of Defence Colony in the national capital.