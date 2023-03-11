JNU lively reflection of India’s cultural unity: President Murmu

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a relatively young institution and it presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday. Speaking at the sixth convocation of the university, Murmu noted that the number of women research scholars has outnumbered men at the institute this time, terming it as an important indicator of social change. “JNU is a relatively young university. I look at it as a meaningful and historical significance that JNU began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969,” she said. “It is situated in the beautiful Aravali hills. Students from all over India study at the university and live on campus together. They live together on the campus which helps widens their perspective about India and the world. The university presents a lively reflection on the cultural unity of India amid the diversity,” the President said. The convocation, among others, was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Principal Scientific Advisor, government of India, A K Sood, and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat. Pradhan termed JNU as the most multi-diversity institution where students come from all parts of the country. He also emphasised the importance of debate and discussion in the varsity.