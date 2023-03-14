Double dhamaka

Director Kartiki Gonsalves’ Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers became the first ever Indian production to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Director S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR became the first Indian feature production to win an Oscar when its catchy ‘Naatu Naatu’ won for Best Original Song (music composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose). India’s last wins at the Oscars in 2009, from the British production, Slumdog Millionaire — Best Original Song and Score for music composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Gulzar’s ‘Jai Ho’, and Resul Pookutty for Best Sound Mixing.The wins for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers mark a new recognition in the West of the full spectrum of cinema that India produces, an acknowledgement that there is more to the films made here than Bollywood. PM Modi said India is proud and elated with ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come. He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.India is now competing with foreign films on the International stage. Earlier we used to love the content produced in foreign films. We used to love their good stories, music, and action pictures but now today in new India our films are going on the international stage. In new India, lets hope all the directors, producers, and writers have a healthy competition between them and produce more quality content and represent India on the international stage.