Pondy CM assures fair selection of candidates for govt posts

Pudhucherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday assured the territorial assembly that there would be fair selection of candidates for postings in government departments through competitive examinations.

He was responding to the apprehensions expressed by the ruling BJP legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram over rumours that there were other ways of selection for the posts of lower and upper division clerks (LDCs and UDCs).

”This rumour has come to cause concern among the young aspirants who had applied for the examination,” Kalyanasundaram said.