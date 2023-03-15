LS adjourned amid row over Rahul’s democracy remarks

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid slogan shouting by opposition and treasury benches over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ”democracy under attack” remarks made in the UK.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the opposition members began shouting slogans with some holding placards in their hands, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Members of treasury benches also raised counter slogans, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.