North Korea fires two ground-to-ground missiles

Seoul: North Korea has launched two ground-to-ground ballistic missiles in a demonstration drill designed to train sub-military units, vowing to “annihilate the enemy”, Pyongyang’s state media said on Wednesday.

A missile unit of the military launched the missiles “in a medium-range system” on Tuesday in Jangyon, South Hwanghae province, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

South Korea’s military said on Tuesday that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Jangyon area toward the East Sea, a day after Seoul and Washington kicked off a regular joint military exercise.