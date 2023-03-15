The Elephant Whisperers: CM felicitates Bomman & Bellie

Chennai: Bomman and Bellie, the two human protagonists showcased in Oscar-winning Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers, met Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Stalin presented them with a cheque of Rs onelakh each, along with a citation. He also felicitated them with a shawl, an official statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the team of The Elephant Whisperers for the win and wrote, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.”

M K Stalin wrote in a tweet, “Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves &@guneetm on winning the #Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. The patient-making and the moving story of the #ElephantWhisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it’s getting.”