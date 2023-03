New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s Feedback Unit (FBU).

The FBU was formed by the AAP after coming to power in Delhi in 2015.

“The unlawful manner of creation and working of the Feedback Unit has caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the tune of approximate Rs 36 lakh,” the CBI claimed.