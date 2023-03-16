EVKS Elangovan health condition stable

Congress leader E V K S Elangovan, who recently won the bypoll in Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu by a record margin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai Wednesday.

Reports say that his health condition is stable.

Sources in the Congress said, “Post the electoral victory, Elangovan went to New Delhi met the leaders there, and came back to Chennai around 4:30 pm today (Wednesday). He had complained of breathing issues following which he was admitted here. This is a routine health care checkup and the doctors advised him to take rest and are carrying out a few tests. We spoke to him. He is doing fine. Doctors say he will be discharged in a day or two”.