Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Delhi to meet oppn parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the national capital to meet the opposition parties over the alleged misuse of central agencies against them. This comes after the showdown in the Parliament between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition parties regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Hindunberg report against Adani. A top Trinamool Congress leader told ANI that the party chief is likely to embark on a visit to Delhi, however, the schedule for the same is yet to be finalised. “…but it is likely she will be in Delhi towards the end of March or early April,” the leader said. However, the sources stated that the TMC chief meeting with the Congress leaders is unlikely. “Those that the TMC chief is likely to meet when in the national capital include the political parties who issued a jointly signed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opposition being at the receiving end of the Central agencies,” sources said. Notably, Mamata was among the signatories among the Opposition leaders who wrote the letter.