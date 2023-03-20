TN Budget: Rs 1,000 assistance for women announced

Announcing the rollout of one of its key poll-time assurances made in 2021, the ruling DMK on Monday said the scheme providing Rs 1000 per month assistance for eligible women heads of families will be launched in September this year.

Coinciding with Dravidian stalwart and party founder, the late CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary on September 15, the launch of the ‘game-changer’ initiative would come months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the DMK has set its eyes on its led alliance sweeping all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan today presented Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly and announced that the monthly assistance scheme would be launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin.