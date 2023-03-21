Excise scam:Kavitha at ED office for questioning

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday arrived at the Enforcement Drectorate’s office for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case.

ED yesterday questioned her for over 10 hours regarding her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case.

On Monday, Kavitha appeared before ED after the federal agency on March 16, issued a fresh summon to the BRS leader to join its ongoing investigation in the case.

The federal agency issued the fresh summons as Kavitha refused to attend the ED interrogation on Thursday citing a pending petition in the Supreme Court.

Kavitha did not appear for questioning conveying to the probe agency that the matter is still pending before the apex court.

According to the sources, Kavitha has sent the necessary documents sought by the probe agency through her legal representative.

The ED had summoned her earlier this month to appear before it on Thursday in the Delhi excise scam, alleging that she was a key member of the south cartel.

The BRS leader had approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing claiming that as a woman, she cannot be summoned to the ED office, and the probe agency’s representatives must visit her instead.