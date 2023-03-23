TN govt re-enacts Online Rummy Bill

The Tamilnadu Assembly today passed ‘The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill’ for the second time.

This comes after Governor Ravi returned the Bill for its reconsideration.The Bill was returned on grounds of ‘consideration once again’ in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official source.

Once the bill is re-enacted and sent to the Governor, he will have no option but to sign the bill into law. However, there is no time frame for him to give his assent.

This will be the second time the Tamilnadu Assembly re-enacts a bill returned by Ravi after he took charge in September 2021. In February 2022, the Assembly re-enacted the NEET Bill which was sent back to the Assembly by the Governor.