PM is afraid, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is undeterred by his disqualification as a Member of the Parliament.

“I have been disqualified as the Prime Minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen fear in his eyes. That’s why they don’t want me to speak in the Parliament,” said the Congress leader, who was recently convicted and sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case.

“I didn’t seek the intervention of international forces in the domestic affairs of India,” he further said at a press conference.

Rahul Gandhi, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, said that he is ready to pay any price for expressing the voice of India.

“I am fighting for India’s voice… Ready to pay any price,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it,” he had tweeted quoting Mahatma Gandhi, in his first comment after the verdict.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad as vacant.