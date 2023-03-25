Amit Shah lauds contribution of CRPF to internal security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day, lauded the contributions of CRPF to the internal security of the nation and for carrying out the responsibility of safely conducting the democratic process.

During his address on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day, Shah said, “For the first time CRPF Day is being celebrated in a Naxalite area. CRPF has contributed to the internal security of the nation. The nation salutes women CRPF personnel. CRPF’s contribution is significant.”

He said that CRPF has shown its best during past elections in the country. CRPF has fought against Naxals and has brought them down in many areas of the country, he added.