New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the health ministry said today.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities – three reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.