ISRO’s LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s largest LVM3 rocket on Sunday successfully placed 36 internet satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company into intended orbits. The 43.5 metre tall rocket blasted off at prefixed time at 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 kms from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown. This is the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO had signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for the launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits(LEO). The first batch of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company were launched on October 23, 2022 by ISRO. OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments and businesses.