Rly Min conducts first trial run on Chenab River rail bridge in J&K

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday conducted the first trial run on a track-mounted vehicle on the rail bridge over the Chenab river in J&K’s Reasi district – the world’s highest railway bridge. The trial run marks a significant milestone in the completion of the Udhampur-Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, which will connect the Valley with the rest of the country by train in January 2024. The Chenab Bridge, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, is being anticipated as one of the most magnificent train journeys in the future. After the successful trial run of the track-mounted vehicle, the bridge will soon be operational. The Minister was accompanied by Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal and other senior officials of USBRL Project & Northern Railway during his official inspection visit to the Chenab Bridge. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the trolley run on the Chenab bridge, Vaishnaw said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a laser-sharp focus on the development of the country. “Chenab bridge, all these tunnels, and this will become a lifeline for Jammu and Kashmir. “The project will connect the Srinagar district with the rest of the country and it is a very important strategic development.” “The completion of the Udhampur-Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project will not only boost tourism in the region but will also provide a reliable and safe mode of transportation for people travelling to and from the Kashmir Valley. It will also open up new opportunities for economic development in the region.