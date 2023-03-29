Karnataka polls on 10 May

The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13, said the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

The election will be held for all 224 assembly constituencies. The election Model Code of conduct will be implemented from today (March 29).

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 5.21 crores in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976. He informed that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.”There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs.

The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 percent from 2018.

It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent,” Kumar said.He said that the first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka.