Controversy galore

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday revised its order and allowed the use of regional names in printed labels of curd packets amid political controversy in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Food Business Operators (FBOs) are now allowed to use the term ‘curd’ along with any other prevalent regional common name in brackets on the label. For example, ‘Curd (Dahi)’ in Hindi or ‘Curd (mosaru) in Kannada, ‘Curd (thayir)’ in Tamil, ‘Curd (perugu)’ in Telugu, ‘Curd (zaamutdaud)’ can be used, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement. The order has been revised following various representations received recently on the omission of the term ‘curd’ from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products and only the word ‘Dahi’ was mentioned. “As many representations were received recently on the omission of the term ‘curd’ from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label,” the FSSAI said. In its directive dated March 10 issued to milk cooperatives and private dairy located in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the FSSAI had asked them to use the term ‘Dahi’ with prevalent regional names in brackets. They were told to use regional nomenclature used in different states for ‘dahi’ while labelling the product, like Dahi (curd), Dahi (mosaru), Dahi (zaamutdaud), Dahi (thayir), Dahi (perugu).