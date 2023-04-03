West Bengal: Ruckus, stone pelting erupt during BJP Shobha Yatra

Ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. On Thursday, a case was registered against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city. “A case was registered against BJP suspended MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad. He was booked U/s 153-A, 506 IPC at Afzalgunj Police station,” Afzalgunj Inspector M Ravindar Reddy told.