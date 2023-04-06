Excise policy scam: Sisodia’s bail hearing today

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His bail plea is listed for hearing before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday. On March 31, a Delhi court had dismissed his bail plea. CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts had, on Monday, extended former his judicial custody until April 17. The central probe agency had sought the extension of Sisodia’s custody as the investigation is at a crucial stage. While denying him bail, Judge Nagpal had said that Sisodia can, prima facie, be held to be the “architect of the criminal conspiracy”. He observed that the payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore was meant for him and his other colleagues in the AAP government.