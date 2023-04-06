Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Late former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan which was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, an official said. President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Music director Marakathamani Keeravaani, who has hogged the limelight for the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’, and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were among those who received the Padma Shri. President Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards. Padma Vibhushan was given to ORS pioneer Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis and former Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.