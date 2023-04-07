New Delhi: The BJP’s Kerala chief K Surendran said more leaders will follow former Union minister and Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil Antony, to the saffron camp.

Anil Anthony, who left the Congress earlier, formally joined the BJP on Thursday, in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at his joining.

Surendran, to a question on whether Anil Anthony’s joining would boost the BJP’s prospects in the southern state and boost its acceptability among Christian voters, said, “AK Antony is senior Congress leader, who held key positions in the party. Today, his son Anil Antony took membership of the BJP.

More Congress leaders will be joining BJP soon.” “Anil Antony is one of many Opposition leaders to have joined the BJP. Even the erudite and highly educated leaders in the Opposition camp are now joining the BJP. We are apprpoaching several other leaders in the Congress and the Left to join us,” he added.