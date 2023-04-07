Tight security ahead of Modi’s visit to Chennai

Chennai: As Chennai gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit tomorrow, the city police have planned to put in place a five-tier security arrangement for the PM with as many 26,000 police personnel deployed in the city during the his visit.

The city police said that more than 26,000 personnel will be deployed. Moreover, strict security checks are being carried out at several important locations including the Chennai Airport, Central Station, Vivekananda House, Raj Bhavan, and INS Adyar Helipad.

Modi is expected to arrive at round 2:30 pm on Saturday. He is scheduled to perform a slew of inaugurations in the city including the inauguration the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore at the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai and a 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785.