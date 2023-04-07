Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in Kashmir for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently in Kashmir for the shoot of their romantic film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Several images and videos from the sets went viral in which Kartik and Kiara are seen shooting amidst snow-clad mountains. Kiara also shared a picture of herself. She is seen wearing a silver-coloured shiny puffer jacket with a hood as she strikes a stylish pose in snow-covered Sonmarg. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor’s second collaboration after the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which was released in 2022. The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional.