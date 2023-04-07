Dasara grosses Rs 100 Cr in 6 days

Tollywood star Nani’s first pan-India project ‘Dasara’ has taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted 100 crore club.The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making it Nani’s first movie to achieve this milestone.The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the U.S. where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the audience: “Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara.”