Dalai Lama apologises to boy, his family

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his action may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” an official statement quoting the Dalai Lama said.

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when the young boy asked the Dalai Lama “if he could give him a hug”.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to “suck his tongue” in front of a big audience and the child’s parents.

The video has created a worldwide furore.

But sympathisers of the holy monk believe His Holiness shares a special bond with the young minds. For him, the children of this generation are the main protector of the world, a conveyor of peace.

“My advice or rather appeal to the children is to focus on reducing this social disparity. Whether one is a socialist or not, one must think for the greater good of humanity,” the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying while speaking virtually recently at the Fair Share for Children Summit.