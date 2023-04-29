Man held for killing partner with help of sister

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister in Delhi’s Teliwara area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, they said.

On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman’s body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said. Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naaz alias Mahi (25), a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.

Panwar, his brother Mohit and sister Parul were the prime suspects in the murder case, police said.

Panwar and Parul along with her friend Irfan were involved in dumping Naaz’s body in Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar, they said. Police had already arrested Parul, Mohit, and Irfan were already arrested, while Panwar was on the loose. Recently, police received information that Panwar was present in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

A team from the Crime Branch rushed there and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said. Panwar admitted that in 2017, he got acquainted with Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. The same year he was arrested in a murder case in Baghpat and Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar, the officer said.

Later, Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In 2022, he got parole and started working as a security guard in an engineering college at Ghaziabad, police said. Naaz was pressurising Panwar to marry her. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill the woman, they said.