Bajrang Dal ban assurance triggers huge row in K’taka

Bangalore: The Bajrang Dal ban assurance by Congress party has triggered a huge row in Karnataka with posters claiming ‘I am Bajrangi’ coming up at many places challenging the authorities to “ban and arrest” them on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders are cashing in on the Congress’ promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. The party leaders expressed anguish over the grand old party’s manifesto, and hugely have come in support of the organisation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned at Hanagal in Haveri district on Tuesday late night condemned the Congress. He waved the saffron shawl, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Bhajrangi’, and chanted the slogans of Bajrang Dal activists.

“This is the last election for the Congress party. If they are defeated, they will go straight to their houses. This is a do or die situation for them. It is indeed a dying situation for Congress,” he slammed.