Devotees throng Madurai for thiru ther fete

Chennai: A large number of devotees flooded the four Masi streets in Madurai to witness the chariot festival of the Meenakshi Amman Temple on the 11th day of the annual Chithirai festival in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Wednesday.

The procession of the Chariot started in East Masi Street. Amidst chanting the hymns and names of Meenakshi Amman, hundreds of people are pulling the ropes of the Chariot and leading it along the four Masi streets.

Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers to provide security for the chariot and regulate the huge crowd of devotees. While thousands of people reached the Meenakshi Amman temple of Madurai on the 10th day of the Chithirai festival. More than 20 transgenders who came with “mulaipari” on their heads attended the Chithirai festival on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees attended the Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) held at Meenakshi Amman Temple on the 9th day of the Chithirai festival in Madurai on Monday. A huge number of devotees who did not get a pass to enter inside watched the rituals broadcast live on the LED screen installed outside the temple.