After stepping down as NCP chief, Pawar carries on daily routine

Chennai: A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the political outfit’s chief, he stuck to his daily routine of meeting people including party functionaries here on Wednesday.

Pawar (82) on Tuesday dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar later on Tuesday announced that his uncle will need two to three days to “think over” his decision.