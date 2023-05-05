Jailer to release 10 Aug

The makers of Rajiniikanth’s Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film alongside a absolutely thrilling new promo. In the new promo video spanning over a few seconds, we can catch glimpses of some of the biggest names in the film fraternity like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and superstar Rajinikanth himself. Sharing the update on Twitter, Sun Pictures simply wrote, “The makers of Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film.” In the video, a few quick glimpses of the actor can be seen. The video ends with Rajinikanth sitting in style. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer.” The video went viral on Twitter with many retweets and likes.