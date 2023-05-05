Kartik Aaryan expresses his love for ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ may not have worked at the Box Office but is now creating waves on OTT. The film continues to be a success since its release on the service, steadily soaring in the Top 10 Non-English films for three consecutive weeks. Reacting to it, Kartik said, “Shehzada is a special film, and I am glad it found its home on Netflix. It’s great to see that audiences around the world are watching the film and giving it all the love, it deserves. Almost 20 days since launch, and the film is still trending worldwide- I am truly overwhelmed to see this response.” Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.