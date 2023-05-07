We would like to play on any surface, says CSK batter Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday said his team does not have any problem playing on any strip at the M A Chidambaram stadium because of the home advantage.

CSK beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a crucial IPL match at Chepauk, hitting the required runs in 17.4 overs after restricting the opposition to just 139 for 8.

Asked if this was the kind of pitch CSK would like to play, Gaikwad said, ”It does suit our strength but the pitch is, I would say, slightly out of our control with the weather being slightly gloomy, rainy. Obviously it’s tough for the curator to make what we want.

”Even the two games we lost here, they were almost close games, not much of a difference, just one or two hits away. We would like to play on any surface given because of the home advantage,” he told reporters after the match.

On the areas his side need to improve, Gaikwad said the win over MI was due to a ”complete team performance.” ”Everyone contributed. The bowlers from the beginning were on the mark and the fielders too did a good job,” added Gaikwad who hit 30 from 16 deliveries.