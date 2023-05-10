Imran produced before court

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday sought a 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan as he was produced before a special court inside a high security police facility here for the hearing in a corruption case in which he has been arrested.

Pakistan govt says 60 billion tax revenue looted by former PM Imran Khan, justifies arrest.

Protestors gathered outside the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington on Tuesday (local time) following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Protests were seen in cities including Washington, New York, and Chicago. On Tuesday evening, supporters of Imran Khan gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest against his arrest.

Protests in solidarity with Imran Khan were seen in Dallas, Texas as well as in Mississauga, a city in Canada.

The United States has reacted to the chaos in Pakistan has called for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.

In Canada, protestors plan to stage a huge protest tomorrow outside the Pakistan embassy.