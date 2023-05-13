BJP wiped out from Dravidian landscape, says Stalin

The BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party’s victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday. Stalin greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party’s emphatic win in Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu CM spoke to them over phone. In a social media post, Stalin said: ”The land mass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 (LS polls) to restore democracy and constitutional values in India.” Congratulating the Congress party for the spectacular win, he said: ”The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP’s vindictive politics.”