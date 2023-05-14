Villupuram spurious liquor incident: Death toll rises to 4

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor by a group of people near Marakkanam in the Villupuram district has risen to four. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalised.

A group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function. Police said that those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha said that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor.